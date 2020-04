Apple’s flagship store in Garusogil, Gangnam in Seoul has reopened over the weekend.

The store, which opened Saturday, became the first Apple Store outside of China to reopen after the company closed all stores worldwide last month.

All of China’s 42 Apple stores reopened in March.

Apple told Bloomberg that the store will keep reduced hours and will focus on repairs and product support.

The company urges customer purchases to continue to be done online for the time being.