Apple Pay Can Now Be Used at Starbucks

Payments at Starbucks in Korea can now be made through Apple Pay.

It is the second among Shinsegae Group affiliates after E-Mart 24, and it has been a month and a half since Apple Pay was commercialized in Korea.

Apple’s near-field communication (NFC) payment service, Apple Pay, launched its domestic service on March 21. Users with iPhones and Hyundai Cards can use simple payments with their mobile phones at stores that have compatible terminals without the actual card.

It is expected that Apple Pay will gain momentum as it becomes possible to pay for Starbucks.

Hyundai Card announced on the 4th that 355,000 new cards were issued for a month after the launch of Apple Pay, a 156% increase compared to the same period last year.

Among new Hyundai Card members, 91% of Apple device users have registered for Apple Pay.