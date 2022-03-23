Apple to Open its Third Korean Store in Myeong-dong

Apple will open its third direct store in Korea in Myeong-dong, Seoul.

The location will be at the entrance of Myeong-dong, across from the Lotte Department Store.

Apple opened its first store in Apgujeong and its second in Yeouido.

Currently, in Busan, there are two authorized dealers in Haeundae and Seomyeon, but hopes for a direct store are high as the Busan/Gyeongnam region has a high rate of Apple users.

A date for the opening of the Myeong-dong store will be revealed later on Apple Korea’s website.