Applications for BeFM Halloween Parade Festival Being Accepted Until the 14th

BeFM will hold the Halloween Parade Festival on the 29th at 5 pm on the beachside road in Gwangalli.

Along with a costume parade, there will be an opening parade by professional teams including the U.S. Armed Forces military band, and an invitational parade by international student groups and other big league parade groups.

There will also be a global citizen Halloween concert, face painting, and a Halloween drone performance.

Until the 14th of this month, BeFM is accepting individual or team applications to participate in the costume parade and the competition parade.

Teams that advance to the finals will receive a 500,000 won preparation fund and prize money of 40 million won.