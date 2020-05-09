NewsBusan News

Applications for 2020 BFIC Volunteer Group of Busan-based International Students Are Now Open

Busan City News

Busan Metropolitan City and the Busan Foundation for International Cooperation are recruiting a volunteer group of Busan-based international students.

The aim is to provide better support to international students adjusting to life in Busan and to nurture Busan-friendly global talents through volunteering activities in the local community.

How to Apply:

Application period: May 4 to May 18, 2020

Inquiries: (051) 711-6862

More detailed Information about the application is available at the BFIC website in Korean.

Travel

