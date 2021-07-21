Applications for BFIC’s 2021 Summer Korean Class Underway

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is running 2021 special summer classes to support the settlement of foreigners living in Busan.

Anyone interested in learning Korean language and culture will be sure to enjoy the classes.

Event Information

Subject: Foreign residents living in Busan(Only for long-term visa holders of longer than 90 days)

Regular courses for the 3rdsemester(Beginner)

– Application: Jul 19(Mon)~Jul 25(Sun), 09:00~24:00

– Class schedule: Aug 2(Mon)~Sep 30(Thu), 9:30~11:30 or 18:30~20:30

Special courses for the 2ndsemester(Intermediate)

– Application: Jul 19(Mon)~Jul 25(Sun), 09:00~24:00

– Class schedule: Aug 6(Fri)~Oct 9(Sat), Friday: TOPIK 2, Saturday: K-Culture

How to apply: Korean Class homepage (koreanclass.bfic.kr)

Course registration: All applicants can apply for the Korean class after signing up Sejong Hakdang and taking the level test. The registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and the final student list will be announced on BFIC homepage(www.bfic.kr).