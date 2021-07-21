Image: BFIC
Arts & Culture

Applications for BFIC’s 2021 Summer Korean Class Underway

Haps Staff

The Busan Foundation for International Cooperation is running 2021 special summer classes to support the settlement of foreigners living in Busan.

Anyone interested in learning Korean language and culture will be sure to enjoy the classes.

Event Information

Subject: Foreign residents living in Busan(Only for long-term visa holders of longer than 90 days)

Regular courses for the 3rdsemester(Beginner)

– Application: Jul 19(Mon)~Jul 25(Sun), 09:00~24:00

– Class schedule: Aug 2(Mon)~Sep 30(Thu), 9:30~11:30 or 18:30~20:30

Special courses for the 2ndsemester(Intermediate)

– Application: Jul 19(Mon)~Jul 25(Sun), 09:00~24:00

– Class schedule: Aug 6(Fri)~Oct 9(Sat), Friday: TOPIK 2, Saturday: K-Culture

How to apply: Korean Class homepage (koreanclass.bfic.kr)

Course registration: All applicants can apply for the Korean class after signing up Sejong Hakdang and taking the level test. The registration is on a first-come, first-served basis and the final student list will be announced on BFIC homepage(www.bfic.kr).

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
overcast clouds
25.3 ° C
25.3 °
25.3 °
86 %
4.7kmh
100 %
Wed
25 °
Thu
29 °
Fri
29 °
Sat
29 °
Sun
29 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 