Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Begin Today

Haps Staff

The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.

Registration begins February 15 on BFIC’s website. Level tests will run from February 15 to 21 and are required before joining a class.

This semester’s program includes four levels of conversational Korean which begin March 2, as well as two special courses- a Test of Proficiency in Korean (TOPIK) prep class and a Korean culture class. Special courses begin on March 5. Due to popular demand, BFIC will also offer five one-day TOPIK classes throughout the year.

Classes are free, and any foreigner living in Busan who has a visa for more than 90 days can apply for the course.

To apply for the class, you have to visit the center and take a level test. After testing, you will be assigned to a class suited to your level.

To enroll in a regular class, you must provide your identification card for verification.

Phone: 1577-7716 (Korean, English, Vietnamese, Indonesian, Russian, Uzbek service available)

Website: bfic.kr

How to get there: City Hall Station (metro line 1), exit 2. Busan Global Center is on the 13th floor of the National Pension Service Building.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

