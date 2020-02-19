Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.

There will be classes in the first and second half of 2020, as well as a special class in the summer. Application for the first half of the year is available from Feb. 24 to 26. The course will run for 15 weeks from March 2 to June 12 once or twice a week for two hours.

Classes are free, and any foreigner living in Busan who has a visa for more than 90 days can apply for the course.

To apply for the class, you have to visit the center and take a level test. After testing, you will be assigned to a class suited to your level.

To enroll in a regular class, you must provide your identification card for verification.

Phone: 1577-7716

Website: bfic.kr

Korean Class Schedule for 2020