Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.
There will be classes in the first and second half of 2020, as well as a special class in the summer. Application for the first half of the year is available from Feb. 24 to 26. The course will run for 15 weeks from March 2 to June 12 once or twice a week for two hours.
Classes are free, and any foreigner living in Busan who has a visa for more than 90 days can apply for the course.
To apply for the class, you have to visit the center and take a level test. After testing, you will be assigned to a class suited to your level.
To enroll in a regular class, you must provide your identification card for verification.
Phone: 1577-7716
Website: bfic.kr
Korean Class Schedule for 2020
|Application
|Course
|First Half
|Feb. 24 to 26
|March 2 to June 12
|Summer
|June 22 to 24
|June 29 to Aug. 4
|Second Half
|Aug. 24 to 26
|
Aug. 31 to Dec. 11