Arts & Culture

Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

Dynamic Busan Staff

The Busan Global Center has announced its application and course schedule for the year.

There will be classes in the first and second half of 2020, as well as a special class in the summer. Application for the first half of the year is available from Feb. 24 to 26. The course will run for 15 weeks from March 2 to June 12 once or twice a week for two hours.

Classes are free, and any foreigner living in Busan who has a visa for more than 90 days can apply for the course.

To apply for the class, you have to visit the center and take a level test. After testing, you will be assigned to a class suited to your level.

To enroll in a regular class, you must provide your identification card for verification.

Phone: 1577-7716

Website: bfic.kr

Korean Class Schedule for 2020

   Application  Course
 First Half  Feb. 24 to 26  March 2 to June 12
 Summer  June 22 to 24  June 29 to Aug. 4
 Second Half  Aug. 24 to 26

 Aug. 31 to Dec. 11
Dynamic Busan Staffhttp://dynamic.busan.go.kr/Main.bs
Dynamic Busan is the official news magazine of the city of Busan.

Applications For Spring Busan Global Center Korean Classes Takes Place February 24-26

Travel

