Approximately 100,000 Turn Out for New Year’s Day Sunrise Events

Approximately 100,000 individuals gathered at various sunrise locations across Busan yesterday morning, though the first sunrise was delayed by 20 minutes due to heavy clouds.

Haeundae Beach and Gwangan Beach areas drew around 65,000 people, while 20,000 visited temples, 7,000 people at Dadaepo Beach, and 5,000 attendees at Songdo Beach.

To ensure safety, police conducted aerial surveillance using helicopters and inspected densely populated areas.

Busan local governments also deployed safety personnel to ensure the well-being of participants.