April 19 Pro-Democracy Revolution Event Canceled

Busan City announced that it will not hold the 60th-anniversary event to commemorate the April 19th Pro-Democracy Revolution in order to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Originally, the city planned to hold a meaningful commemorative ceremony to reflect on the victims of democratic enthusiasm by inviting 300 citizens from all walks of life from the 4/19 Revolutionary Veterans Organization at the Democratic Plaza on April 19 at 10 a.m.

A representative of a group related to the April 19 Revolution said, “We pay tribute and respect and respect for the bereaved families to the sacrifices of the patriots who gave everything for democracy on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the April 19 Revolution.”

Mayor Oh Keo-don said, “I commend and pay tribute to the sublime sacrifices of democratic enthusiasts who have given everything for the democracy of the land this year, which marks the 60th anniversary of the April 19th Revolution. The event will not take place, but we will endeavor to help all citizens remember and keep a proud history of democracy in their hearts, and we will do our best to help citizens quickly regain a calm life.”

Meanwhile, in response to COVID-19, the Busan Metropolitan Government has tried to prevent the spread of the virus through close cooperation with related organizations such as the government, the elderly and the military, and the medical community, to prevent outbreaks and to quickly identify traffickers, and to block the path of infection through social distancing.