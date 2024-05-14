April in Busan Saw Hot Temperatures, Heavy Rain, and Early Rise in Yellow Dust

Last month, Busan experienced a record-breaking April, marked by both warmer high temperatures and uncharacteristic rainfall.

According to data from the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) released on May 13th, Busan saw its hottest April in the past decade.

The average temperature reached 15.9’C, exceeding previous records. This trend extended to both ends of the thermometer: the average high temperature hit 20.2’C, and the average low reached 12.6’C, both unprecedented highs for April in the past ten years.

Furthermore, the peak temperature arrived earlier than ever before. On April 14th, Busan recorded its highest temperature for the month, the earliest such occurrence in the past decade. This surpasses previous peaks recorded on April 30th, 2017, April 27th, 2018, and April 20th, 2023.

Busan also experienced an unusual amount of rain last month.

The total precipitation measured 166.8 millimeters, the highest April rainfall in the past five years.

This trend continued into May, with heavy rainfall recorded on May 6th, reaching 30.3 millimeters in just one hour.

This downpour marks the highest hourly precipitation ever observed in Busan during May over the past ten years, resembling a summer monsoon event.

Another concerning trend is the rise in yellow dust affecting the Korean Peninsula. Typically observed most frequently between March and May, Busan has already witnessed seven yellow dust days this year as of May 13th.

This ranks second-highest in the past ten years, considering only half of May has passed.

With the potential for additional occurrences, Busan could surpass last year’s record of nine yellow dust days, the highest observed in the past decade.

Looking ahead to this summer, Busan faces a high risk of heatwaves which are defined as daily maximum temperatures exceeding 33’C.

Busan experienced nine such days last year.