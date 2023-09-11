Aragaya Culture Blossoms at the 19th Haman Arts Festival

Haman-gun is set to host its 19th annual Haman Arts Festival, a celebration of culture and arts, with the theme “Blooming of Aragaya Culture.”

The festival will span 8 days, running from September 15th to the 22nd, taking place at various venues including the Haman Culture and Arts Center, Hamju Park, and Ipgok County Park.

Organized by the Haman Branch of the Korean Federation of Arts and Culture, in collaboration with Korean traditional music, literary, art, theater, entertainment, and music associations, as well as local culture and arts organizations, the event provides a platform for local artists across various domains to showcase their talents. It fosters community engagement and enjoyment among local residents with a diverse array of activities.

The festival kicks off on the 15th with the ‘Haman Arts Festival Commemorative Contest’ and ‘My Heart’s Poetry Exhibition,’ followed by the grand opening ceremony in the evening at the Haman Culture and Arts Center, featuring the ’42nd Haman Art Association Exhibition’ and a performance by Korean traditional music master Kim Young-im and trot sensation Kim Yong-im in ‘Hee-Hee-Nakrak.’

Throughout the festival, there will be poetry recitation contests, traditional music competitions, art exhibitions, and captivating performances, ensuring that culture thrives and blooms in Haman.

The Aragaya Choir Festival on the 22nd will mark the festival’s grand finale.