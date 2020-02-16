TravelDomestic Destinations

Around Korea: Five Reasons to Visit Jeju Island

Cindy Choi

Jeju Island is one of South Korea’s most visited tourist locations and combines beautiful nature with sandy beaches.

For those looking to get out of the major cities on the peninsula and to experience a unique locale in South Korea, Jeju Island provides great accommodation options, stunning nature, great food, quirky museums and picturesque landscapes.

If you’re considering to visit the island, here’s five reasons that will make you want to visit Jeju.

Stunning beaches

The most gorgeous beaches in Korea are located on Jeju island. Hyeopjae Beach and Woljeongri Beach are two beautiful choices that have emerald waves and pristine sand with a distinct atmosphere no matter which season you visit.

Great food with an island twist

Surrounded by the sea, fresh seafood makes Jeju Island a foodie lover’s delight. Feast on local cuisines like abalone kimbap or grilled cutlass fish, and don’t forget to try the Jeju black pork, one of the island’s many delicacies.

Fresher air than the mainland

Unlike other places in South Korea, you will be pleasantly surprised to breathe in fresh air once you hike to the top of a mountain. As a bonus to the fresh air from your trek, stunning views from the top are great places to take out your camera and enjoy nature’s beauty.

Get back to nature

The most famous volcanic mountain on the island is Seongsan Ilchulbong, located on the eastern end of Jeju Island. Also known as “sunrise peak” for its beautiful view, taking pictures of the sunrise from the volcanic crater is must-do when you visit there.

Visiting the surrounding islands

Marado, Chaguido, Udo, and Biyangdo are smaller islands just off of Jeju Island which are worth a look. One of the best islands in Jeju City is Udo, which is the biggest island in Jeju City, located northeast of Seongsan-ri. Rent a bike to explore the beautiful surroundings, or take a walk to best explore the islands.

Cindy Choi
Lover of food, travel and new cultures, Cindy is currently back in Korea with a suitcase packed and ready to travel.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: N Seoul Tower

Haps Staff -
One of Seoul's most iconic landmarks, N Seoul Tower is located on Namsan Mountain and provides stunning views of the capital.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Take a Rickshaw Ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park

Haps Staff -
Create new memories and experience days of old by taking a rickshaw ride at Hapcheon Movie Theme Park in Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea in Photos: Snow-Capped Mangwoonsan in Namhae

Haps Staff -
From the afternoon of the 29th to the dawn of the 30th of January, snow fell on the top of Mt. Mangwoonsan, which is 786 meters above sea level, is the highest mountain in Namhae.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival

Haps Staff -
Gangwon province's Hwacheon is home to the Hwacheon Sancheoneo Ice Festival, which gets underway January 27th until the 16th of February.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

Korea Destinations: Jungle Dome Opens in Geoje

Haps Staff -
Jungle Dome, Korea's largest dome glass botanical garden located in Geoje, opened to the public on January 16th.
Read more
Domestic Destinations

15 Top Recommended Sightseeing Spots Around Busan, Gyeongsangnam-do and Ulsan

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced its selections for the "100 Best Sightseeing Places in Korea" for 2019-2020 together with the Korea Tourism Organization.
Read more

The Latest

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Hana Bank -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more

Busan WELLFEST Vol.3 Set to Take Place March 21

Lifestyle Haps Staff -
WellMi Wellness Solutions are hosting a full-day wellness workshop on Saturday, March 21st.
Read more

Air Busan to Temporarily Cut Flights to Some Southeast Asian Destinations

Travel BeFM News -
Low-cost airline, Air Busan, will cut Southeast Asian routes following their cancellation of China's flights due to the spread of Covid-19.
Read more

Busan to Begin Taxi Service for Pregnant Women

Busan News Haps Staff -
Busan city announced that it has selected Deungdae-call taxi company as the representative taxi operator for pregnant women.
Read more

2020 Busan Biennale’s Schedule and Theme Unveiled

Arts & Culture BeFM News -
The 2020 Busan Biennale’s schedule and theme were finalized by the event’s organizing committee.
Read more

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Strawberry Festival Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is holding a "Strawberry Festival" promotion at its flagship bakery.
Read more
Busan
clear sky
5 ° C
5 °
5 °
20 %
2.1kmh
1 %
Tue
7 °
Wed
9 °
Thu
10 °
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °

Dine & Drink

Hotel Nongshim’s “The Bakery” Holding Strawberry Festival Promotion

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Hotel Nongshim in Dongnae is holding a "Strawberry Festival" promotion at its flagship bakery.
Read more

Lotteria Launches its First Veggie Burger

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Lotteria has launched the first South Korean fast-food inspired veggie burger with its latest offering the "Miracle Burger".
Read more

Busan Bites: Sinpyeongga Sagyejeol Naengmyeon

Busan Bites Dynamic Busan Staff -
Garnished with meat slices, shredded cucumber and boiled eggs surrounded by thin ice, this "Pyeongyang-style" naengmyeon is a complete meal.
Read more

Enjoy a Strawberry Dessert Buffet With a Panoramic Ocean View

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Located on the top floor of the Hilton hotel, McQueen's Lounge features panoramic sea views and features a strawberry dessert buffet "Crazy in Pink".
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea