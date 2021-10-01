Arpina Operation Rights Returned to Busan Metropolitan Government

Busan Youth Hostel Arpina operation rights will be returned from the Busan Tourism Organization to the Busan Metropolitan City Corporation.

Busan Youth Hostel Arpina, which opened in July 2004, was built and operated by the Urban Corporation, but when the Tourism Corporation was established in January 2013, the right to operate Arpina was transferred.

At that time, the ownership of Arpina was also attempted to be transferred to the City Corporation along with the operation right, but due to the difficulty in securing alternative assets and the enormous national tax burden of the city of Busan, the ownership was maintained in which only the operation right was transferred while the City Corporation remained, and public opinion demanding normalization continued.

As the tourism industry stagnates due to the COVID-19 crisis, Arpina’s operation deficit has accumulated, exacerbating the financial difficulties of the Tourism Organization.

Accordingly, the city of Busan has been making continuous efforts, such as setting the policy of ‘returning the right to operate Arpina’ to alleviate the management burden of the Tourism Organization in June last year, and arranging interests and negotiating supplementary measures for the return of the operating right.

Through a total of 16 working-level meetings with labor-management representatives of the Tourism Corporation and the City Corporation, the method of employment succession and the business transfer was discussed and a business transfer plan was prepared.

In June of this year, as the amendments to the installation ordinances of both corporations passed each city council, the return of the right to operate Arpina to the city corporation was finally confirmed.

Even after the revision of the ordinance, the city of Busan held a weekly progress meeting to arbitrate and arbitrate the employment contract of the resigned employee and the conclusion of the business transfer/acquisition contract.