Arsonist Turns Herself In After Setting Fire to Her Ex-Boyfriend’s Apartment

A woman who burned down a former lover’s apartment turned herself in to the police over the weekend.

According to the Busan Police Agency, a fire broke out in Geumgok-dong in Buk-gu around 8:30 p.m. before a nearby security guard saw the flames and called 119.

The fire, which was extinguished in 20 minutes, caused over six million won in damage.

The woman told police that she had come to meet an ex-boyfriend whom she had broken up with five years ago, and when he wasn’t home, opened a window and set fire to some clothes.

Immediately after setting the fire, she went to the police station and turned herself in.

There were no casualties in the incident.

Police authorities are investigating the exact cause of the crime.