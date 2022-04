The ‘Art and Book Festival’ will open in Mangmi Alleyway in Suyeong district from April 15 to May 7.

As one of the city’s projects to build tourism resources in alleyways, the arts festival will include 47 local artists and meetups with authors, play recitals, and art talks with experts..

Artists include Peter Homgarde, Jeong Hye-ran, Choi Min-young, Kim Ja-ok, and Park Seoung-wook.