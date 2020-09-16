Art and Culture Town to be Built in Osiria by 2023

Osiria Culture and Arts Town is set to be built in the Osiria Tourist Complex by 2023.

The city of Busan announced that the project will be headed by Art Harang Co. Ltd., who is in charge of the 650 million won project.

The project is expected to be five stories above ground and four stories below ground with small, medium, and large performance halls, exhibition halls, and a museum.

Food and beverage as well as entertainment facilities are also scheduled to be built inside.

Construction is set to begin in May of next year with a hopeful completion date of September, 2023.