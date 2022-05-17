Art & Awareness: Healing the Planet Through Creative Means

Throughout the walls of M-Gallery in South Korea’s Czong Institute for Contemporary Art (CICA), the works of eco-artist, environmentalist, and philanthropist Natalia Kapchuk adorned the halls of the remarkable museum from 27 April to 10 May leaving impactful messages for the observers present.

The select pieces presented are from the artist’s latest series, The Lost Planet (2021), which had its premiere last October at the Unit X art space in London, UK.

Born in Yekaterinburg, Russia, she took a particular interest in the arts early in her childhood as she started her career making small ceramic sculptures for sale at local art fairs at the young age of six. Inspired by her mother, an artist, and a sculptor herself, Kapchuk gradually learned the basics of sculpting ceramics.

As the current climate crisis ravages on in a state of decline, the resounding message of environmental awareness and sustainability is needed now more than ever.

For artist Natalia Kapchuk, this sentiment takes center stage as her passion for creating captivating works of art lies beyond a mere means of expression but as an opportunity to make a difference.

Kapchuk’s environmentally centered mixed-media artworks tap into the unbridled beauty of our planet juxtaposed with the destructive forces of human activity and its impacts on our majestic lands and oceans.

Having showcased The Lost Planet series across various events, fairs, and solo/group exhibitions in numerous countries like the UK, US, UAE, and India, the decision to show select works in South Korea was an easy choice to make for the artist.

South Korea has a population of 51 million people, with its capital of Seoul being one of the largest cities in the world. Due to the rapid rise of its industrialization, South Korea has birthed many environmental issues for its nation, including poor air quality, nuclear waste disposal concerns, clean water protection, and access.

The exhibition drew large crowds during its residency, attracting people of all ages. In addition to Kapchuk’s thought-provoking video installation, the 11 physical and digital artworks selected reflect some of the pressing concerns facing our planet today, South Korea included.

For example, the featured piece, Carbon Clouds (2021), underscores the plague of air pollution, its primary culprits, and the far-reaching consequences of poor air quality.

Additionally, the piece Yin and Yang (2019), also featured, foreshadows the imminent depletion of natural resources leaving behind barren desert-like territories for generations to come.

Fundamentally, Kapchuk’s point of focus is on the beauty of nature and the ecological concerns present within the world. With this in mind, the artist uses her art to champion causes that touch us all, often bringing awareness to the ills of climate change endangering the very location that her works are exhibiting; This forms a direct connection with those attending from local areas.

“Art has a way of piercing the soul, speaking to those places we often lock away. Through the power of my art, I want to open those doors, uncovering emotions and glimmers of hope. With The Lost Planet exhibition, I want to spread awareness and show that there is always an opportunity to improve the environmental status of our beloved planet.” –Artist, Natalia Kapchuk

An ambassador at both The Parliamentary Society of Arts, Fashion and Sports (UK) and the Better World Fund (BWF), and a philanthropist supporting charities and organizations dedicated to protecting the world, Natalia Kapchuk is an artist specializing in the techniques of mixed media and assemblage.

To contrast naturally resourced and industrial materials, the artist utilizes mediums such as tree bark, sand, stones, and fermented moss with polymers, resi-crete, gilding, metal chips, and plastic. Incorporating varying techniques, Kapchuk also creates works using up-cycled plastics collected from various places during her travels.

Pushing her artistic approach, she continues to explore mediums to develop portrayals in her signature style.

With the completion of The Lost Planet series of artist Natalia Kapchuk at CICA Museum in South Korea, the next destination for this collection of environmentally centered artworks will be its return to the United Arab Emirates of Dubai for a personal exhibition at the prominent ME Dubai Hotel, the magnum opus of famed architect Zaha Hadid.

To learn more about the artist, visit her website at kapchukart.com.