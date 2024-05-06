Art Busan 2024 Opens on the 9th

‘Art Busan 2024’, Korea’s largest art fair in the first half of the year, will begin at BEXCO Exhibition Hall 1 from the 9th to the 12th, with a VIP preview kicking off on the 9th.

Celebrating its 13th anniversary, the fair, themed ‘Creative Recreation Ground’, boasts participation from 127 galleries spanning 20 countries.

This year, the fair introduces a specialized gallery structure, featuring a main section hosting galleries with extensive exhibition history and a future section showcasing emerging talents.

The introduction of an exhibition supervision system ensures professionalism in the ‘Connect’ special exhibition, curated by Professor Joo Yeonhwa of Hongik University.

With a focus on Asian contemporary art, the event presents exhibitions and Conversations highlighting the solidarity of the Asian art scene and contemporary female artists.

Art enthusiasts can also enjoy ‘Busan Art Week’, featuring major local galleries and special exhibition programs while the new ‘Art Round’ app offers information on showcased artworks and facilitates purchase inquiries, enhancing the overall experience for visitors.