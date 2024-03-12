Art Busan 2024 Set to Run May 9-12

‘Art Busan 2024,’ Korea’s largest art fair, has confirmed its opening in early May.

The Art Busan office announced that this year’s event will be held at BEXCO from May 9th with a VIP preview, running through the 12th.

Celebrating its 13th edition this year, Art Busan unfolds as an art festival where visitors can explore the latest trends in contemporary art, with participation from over 130 galleries representing 20 countries worldwide.

Leading galleries in Korea such as Ganah Gallery, Jo Hyun Gallery, PKM Gallery, International Gallery, Hakgojae, and Duson Gallery have confirmed their participation.

Numerous renowned international galleries will also make their way to Busan.