Art Busan & Design Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Art Busan & Design returns for its 9th edition this weekend with 62 galleries participating.

The event has become one of the top representative art events in the city each year.

Event Information

Period: November 5-8, 2020

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

VIP/Press Preview Nov. 5, 15:00-20:00, Nov. 6-7 11:00-14:00, Nov. 8 11:00-12:00

Public Days

Nov. 6-7, 14:00 ~ 20:00

Nov 8, 12:00 ~ 18:00

(Last entry is 1 hour before closing time)

Admission fee: 15,000 won for adult, 10,000 won for youth, seniors, and the disabled

Website: www.artbusandesign.com/