Art Busan & Design Held This Weekend at BEXCO

Art Busan & Design returns for its 9th edition this weekend with 62 galleries participating.
The event has become one of the top representative art events in the city each year.
Event Information
Period: November 5-8, 2020
Venue: BEXCO
Hours of Operation:
VIP/Press Preview Nov. 5, 15:00-20:00, Nov. 6-7 11:00-14:00, Nov. 8 11:00-12:00
Public Days
Nov. 6-7, 14:00 ~ 20:00
Nov 8, 12:00 ~ 18:00
(Last entry is 1 hour before closing time)
Admission fee: 15,000 won for adult, 10,000 won for youth, seniors, and the disabled
Website: www.artbusandesign.com/