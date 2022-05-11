Art Busan Gets Underway at BEXCO

The 11th Art Busan, where top national and international galleries participate, will open its doors at the BEXCO exhibition hall today with its VIP and press day review before opening to the public tomorrow.

This year’s event, where 134 galleries are participating including 101 domestic and 33 overseas, will be held until the 16th.

Highlights this year include video installations and large-scale paintings from Austin Lee of the Perez Project in Berlin, a large-scale David Hockney piece from Gray Gallery, works by Korean artist Lee Yeon Kang, and a 5-meter tall exhibit from Bomee Kim.

Event Information

Period: May 13-15, 2022

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Public Days

VIP/Press Preview May 12, 14:00-19:00, May 13-14, 11:00-13:00

Public Days

May 13-14, 13:00 ~ 19:00

May 15, 11:00 ~ 18:00

Admission fee: 20,000 won for adults, 14,000 won for youth (age 13-18), 10,000 won for seniors and the disabled

Website: www.artbusandesign.com