Image: Art Busan
Arts & Culture

“Art Busan” Postponed Until This Fall

Haps Staff

Art Busan 2020, which celebrates its 9th anniversary this year, has been postponed until fall.

It was scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 17 at the BEXCO.

Organizers considered to proceed with the event as scheduled, but considering that the situation in other countries has deteriorated rapidly, it was inevitable that inter-country movements and logistics transport for foreign galleries wasn’t going to be likely to happen.

Art Busan’s organizing committee said, “A new type of fair will be held in a new place other than BEXCO.”

The exact schedule and location will be announced later this month.

Art Busan was launched in 2012 to meet the goal of making Busan a city of culture and art. It has presented various exhibitions introducing the present and future of contemporary art, and has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most representative culture and art events stimulating the national and local economies.

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

Catch a BSCC Concert on YouTube Live

Haps Staff -
The Busan Cultural Center is offering some music concerts through its YouTube channel on Thursday afternoons. Event Information Dates: March 12, March 19, March 26, April...
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: March 16 – March 22

Haps Staff -
Find out what great things are happening around Busan this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

“Busan in my Mind” Photo Exhibition Taking Place in Seoul

Haps Staff -
A "Busan in my Mind" photo exhibition will take place at Geumsan Gallery in Hoehyeon-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul from March 11 to April 18.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Jeonju International Film Festival Postponed

Haps Staff -
The popular Jeonju International Film Festival scheduled from April 30th has been postponed.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Busan International Short Film Festival Postponed Until August

Haps Staff -
The Busan International Short Film Festival scheduled for next month has been postponed until August.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Updated: Upcoming Canceled or Postponed Events in The Busan Area

Haps Staff -
Here is an updated list of events that have been canceled or postponed in the Busan area due to the COVID-19 situation in the city.
Read more

The Latest

“Art Busan” Postponed Until This Fall

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
Art Busan 2020, which celebrates its 9th anniversary this year, has been postponed until fall.
Read more

COVID-19 Latest: One New Case Found in Busan, Alert Raised After Patient Visited Elderly Dance Hall

Busan News BeFM News -
Here is the latest news about the COVID-19 situation in Busan and the surrounding area from BeFM News and local media.
Read more

New Procedures for Travelers Arriving and Departing Incheon International Airport

Travel Haps Staff -
The Korean government has released the following procedures at Incheon International Airport will be implemented for all travelers arriving from other countries regardless of their nationality from midnight on March 19, 2020.
Read more

Check Out Cartoon Network’s Animated PSA For Good Hygiene Practices for Kids

Lifestyle Branding in Asia -
Cartoon Network has launched an animated public service campaign aimed at kids focusing on good hygiene practices, in support of global efforts to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

Korean Won – US Dollar Weekly FX Rate Forecast

Business News Haps Staff -
Here's this week's forecast for the Korean won-US dollar exchange rate from KEB Hana Bank.
Read more
Busan
broken clouds
8.5 ° C
9 °
8 °
83 %
0.5kmh
75 %
Wed
14 °
Thu
15 °
Fri
13 °
Sat
15 °
Sun
15 °

Dine & Drink

Most of Hotel Nongshim’s Restaurants Closed Until April 10

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
All of Hotel Nongshim's in Dongnae restaurants, except for Ristorante, are temporarily closed until April 10th
Read more

Fresh Gomchwi Being Harvested for Spring Dining in Korea

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
At the foot of Hwangmaesan Mountain, fresh gomchwi is beginning to be harvested for spring.
Read more

Partitions While Dining is the Newest Trend in Korea During Coronavirus

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
With the coronavirus all but changing the daily life of people in Korea, dining at work has also spawned a new trend -- partition dining.
Read more

Review: Costco’s New BLT Sandwich

Dine & Drink Taehyeong Kim -
For reasons that I've never understood, a BLT sandwich in Korea is almost never, a BLT sandwich.
Read more

Travel

© Copyright 2020 - Haps Korea