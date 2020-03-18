“Art Busan” Postponed Until This Fall

Art Busan 2020, which celebrates its 9th anniversary this year, has been postponed until fall.

It was scheduled to take place from May 14 to May 17 at the BEXCO.

Organizers considered to proceed with the event as scheduled, but considering that the situation in other countries has deteriorated rapidly, it was inevitable that inter-country movements and logistics transport for foreign galleries wasn’t going to be likely to happen.

Art Busan’s organizing committee said, “A new type of fair will be held in a new place other than BEXCO.”

The exact schedule and location will be announced later this month.

Art Busan was launched in 2012 to meet the goal of making Busan a city of culture and art. It has presented various exhibitions introducing the present and future of contemporary art, and has grown into one of the nation’s largest and most representative culture and art events stimulating the national and local economies.