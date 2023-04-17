Arts & Culture

Art Busan Scheduled to Open May 5-7

Haps Staff

The 12th edition of Art Busan is scheduled to open to the public at BEXCO from May 5th to the 7th.

Art Busan is a large-scale art fair, showcasing 146 major domestic and international galleries from 22 countries.

This year’s art fair will be the largest so far, showcasing major local galleries such as Kukje Gallery, Gallery Hyundai and Leeahn Gallery.

There will also be 35 overseas galleries such as Europe-based Thaddaeus Ropac and Berlin’s Peres Projects.

Chat Docent, an AI docent based on Chat GPT, will be introduced for the first time in the country at the event.

Visitors can ask Chat Docent for information about their favorite artworks and artists, and also receive guidance on navigating the exhibition hall.

A VIP and Press Day pre-event is also scheduled for May 4th.

 

blank
