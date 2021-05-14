Arts & Culture

Art Busan Underway at BEXCO

BeFM News

The 10th Art Busan, where top national and international galleries participate, opened its doors at the BEXCO exhibition hall yesterday.

This year’s event, where 110 galleries are participating including 92 domestic and 18 overseas, will be held until the 16th.

Major Korean galleries such as Kukje Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Hakgojae, and PKM Gallery will participate.

They include not only major South Korean galleries but also representative galleries from overseas including Tadeus Lopak in London and the Perez Project in Berlin.

Event Information

Period: May 14-16, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Public Days

May 14-15, 13:00 ~ 20:00

May 16, 13:00 ~ 18:00

(Last entry is 1 hour before closing time)

Admission fee: 20,000 won for adult, 14,000 won for youth (age 13-18), 10,000 won for senior and the disabled

Website: www.artbusandesign.com

 

blank
BeFM Newshttp://www.befm.or.kr
Listen to Busan's only English radio station at 90.5 FM. News reports at 10 am, 12 pm, 3 pm, 6 pm, 8 pm and 10 pm live.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

The Latest

Busan
clear sky
21 ° C
21 °
21 °
64 %
3.6kmh
0 %
Fri
20 °
Sat
19 °
Sun
19 °
Mon
16 °
Tue
19 °

Dine & Drink

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 