Art Busan Underway at BEXCO

The 10th Art Busan, where top national and international galleries participate, opened its doors at the BEXCO exhibition hall yesterday.

This year’s event, where 110 galleries are participating including 92 domestic and 18 overseas, will be held until the 16th.

Major Korean galleries such as Kukje Gallery, Gallery Hyundai, Hakgojae, and PKM Gallery will participate.

They include not only major South Korean galleries but also representative galleries from overseas including Tadeus Lopak in London and the Perez Project in Berlin.

Event Information

Period: May 14-16, 2021

Venue: BEXCO

Hours of Operation:

Public Days

May 14-15, 13:00 ~ 20:00

May 16, 13:00 ~ 18:00

(Last entry is 1 hour before closing time)

Admission fee: 20,000 won for adult, 14,000 won for youth (age 13-18), 10,000 won for senior and the disabled

Website: www.artbusandesign.com