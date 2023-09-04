Arts & Culture

Art Exhibitions Across Busan Showcase Diverse Creations

If you looking to check out any of the city’s many fine art galleries this month, there are plenty of great exhibitions being held to inspire any art lover.

Here are some choices if you are looking to check out the latest exhibitions:

Jinwoon Jeong’s Solo Exhibition ‘COMPASS’ @ at Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch — This exhibition captures his journey of challenges and exploration across Korea, the United States, Italy, Japan, and Hong Kong. Lotte Gallery, Lotte Department Store Gwangbok Branch, Jung-gu, Through October 29

Keijou Kawashima’s Solo Exhibition @ Gallery idm — Kawashima’s sculptures, crafted from wood, glass, and stainless steel, draw inspiration from plants, animals, and insects. Gallery idm, Haeundae-gu, Through September 27

Kim Pan-ki’s Invited Solo Exhibition @ Ocean Gallery LCT — Delve into the fusion of tradition and modernity in ceramics as Kim Pan-ki showcases his innovative pottery. Ocean Gallery LCT, Haeundae-gu, Through September 30

Yoon Sangryeol’s Solo Exhibition ‘A little brighter, A little darker’ @ Date Gallery —Yoon Sangryeol’s works, a harmony of analog and digital techniques, offer a unique visual experience. Date Gallery, Haeundae-gu, Through October 10

Choi Wook-kyung’s Solo Exhibition ‘Like Unfamiliar Faces’ @ Kukje Gallery —
Choi Wook-kyung’s exhibition explores the interplay of relationships and emotions. Kukje Gallery, Suyeong-gu, Through October 22

Kim Hyo-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Still, nach wie vor’ @ J Studio — Kim Hyo-eun’s exhibition captures the essence of existence and relationships in everyday life. J Studio, Dong-gu, Through September 19

Park Ji-eun’s Solo Exhibition ‘Breath’ @ Art Sohyang — Park Ji-eun’s works depict the ebb and flow of emotions using food and urban scenery. Art Sohyang, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16

Park Seo-bo’s Solo Exhibition @ Johyun Gallery
Explore the uniqueness of monochrome painting where Park Seo-bo showcases new techniques and prints. Johyun Gallery, Dalmaji and Haeundae, Through November 12

Choi Min-sik & Lim Jong-jin Photo Exhibition @ Busan Citizens’ Center Exhibition Room — Celebrate Busan’s rich photographic heritage with photos by Choi Min-sik and Lim Jong-jin. Busan Citizens’ Center Exhibition Room, Dong-gu, Through September 8

City Walk: Photo by Ulrich Wüst @ Goeun Museum of Photography
Witness the transformation of East Germany through the lens of Ulrich Wüst. Goeun Museum of Photography, Haeundae-gu, Through November 5

Eric Johansson Photo Exhibition ‘Make Believe’ @ Busan Cultural Center Exhibition — Immerse yourself in the surreal world of Erik Johansson’s photography. Busan Cultural Center Exhibition, Nam-gu, Through October 8

Jeje’s Solo Exhibition ‘Children of the Forest’ @ Soul Art Space — Admire the sculpted reflections of the artist’s thoughts and emotions at Haeundae-gu Soul Art Space until September 16. Soul Art Space, Haeundae-gu, Through September 16

Seongjae Lee ‘Coincidence and Inevitability’ @ Gallery Joy — Experience carefully calculated lines and their emotional impact. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 10.

Kim Eung-gi, Kim Si-young, Yuri, and Seo Yu-jeong Group Exhibition ‘RESONANCE 23’ @ Gallery Joy —  Explore the resonance of diverse artistry at the gallery. Gallery Joy, Haeundae-gu, Through September 24.

