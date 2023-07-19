Art Exhibitions to Check Out This Month in Haeundae

A variety of exhibitions showcasing the works of talented artists are taking place in Haeundae and Dalmaji Hill this month.

Dalmaji Hill

Chohyun Gallery Dalmaji is currently presenting a solo exhibition by Kim Hong-joo until the 30th. This comprehensive exhibition provides a glimpse into Kim’s artistic journey from the 1970s to the present. Visitors are captivated by the intricate brushwork and the opportunity to view the breathtaking Haeundae sea through the glass panel on the exhibition hall’s second floor.

Gallery Art Forest is celebrating its 100th special exhibition titled “Sugar-Free” until August 30th. Under the theme “Find Yourself,” the exhibition showcases the works of 21 artists who explore the boundary between desire and the search for one’s true self.

Gallery Eadeum invites visitors to experience photographer Mikyung Kim’s “Forest” exhibition until August 25th.

Haeundae Art Exhibits

Gallery RD Busan, located in Daerim Mansion 305, presents Jang Gano’s solo exhibition, “Wandering Costs,” featuring 32 artworks that combine subculture-inspired illustration and painting. Visitors can further enjoy the nearby perfume, fashion, and dessert shops. The exhibition is open until the end of the month, except on Mondays, Tuesdays, and public holidays.

At Johyeon Gallery Haeundae, visitors can admire the expressive brushstrokes of charcoal artist Bae Lee, complemented by bronze sculptures inspired by her works, until the 30th.

Gallery Mare, situated in the basement of the new building of Paradise Hotel, is hosting a solo exhibition by Lee Ji-hyun, exploring the healing potential of kidult play. The exhibition continues until the end of the month.

OKNP (formerly Gana Busan), located on the 4th floor of Grand Chosun Busan, invites visitors to explore “BAAA: Books As Art As,” an exhibition centered around artist books, starting from the 29th.

For those interested in photography, the Ralph Gibson Museum of Photography near Haeundae-gu Office is currently showcasing the “Sacred Land” exhibition, which focuses on Israel-themed photographs.

Additionally, the Goeun Museum of Photography will launch a new exhibition on the 22nd, featuring the works of German photographer Ulrich Wüst, in commemoration of the 140th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Korea and Germany.