Art Gallery Opens at Miryang City Hall

Miryang City has created an art gallery in the City Hall and began an opening exhibition on the 24th.

The inaugural exhibition, ‘Culture Explosion’, will showcase 80 different works, including a photo exhibition of Yeongnamru Pavilion wishing for the elevation of Yeongnamru National Treasure and works of art by local artists, to the public.

In order to provide local artists with exhibition opportunities, improve the image of the city hall, and provide opportunities for citizens to enjoy culture, the city has created a public space from the 1st basement floor to the 3rd floor above the ground as a gallery.

The City Hall Gallery, which has an exhibition space equivalent to the Miryang Arirang Art Center exhibition hall, plans to display excellent works of local artists through regular and special exhibitions in the future.

The City Hall gallery is already receiving good responses from citizens. It is said that the desolate space has been transformed into a pleasant space that receives the attention and attention of citizens with works of various colors and themes.

The city expects that when the exhibition hall of the Cultural Center opens in December along with the opening of the gallery, the exhibition space for local artists, which has been lacking, will be expanded and opportunities for citizens to enjoy culture will be further expanded.