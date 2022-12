The 2nd “Art in the Bay”, a festival-style art fair, will be held at The Bay 101 in Haeundae District from Wednesday until the following Sunday.

It is a dynamic festival with an exhibition auction and music performances under the theme of ‘The Gift of Christmas’.

The exhibition will feature 30 artists from the MZ generation active in Seoul, Gyeonggi, and Busan.

The works of these artists were so popular that they were sold out at the 1st Art in the Bay and Seoul Auction auctions.