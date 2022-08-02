“Art in the Bay” Begins 5-Day Run Today

“Art in the Bay”, a unique art fair aimed at the MZ generation, gets underway today at the Bay 101 in Haeundae.

The new concept art event is scheduled to feature exhibitions, auction shows, concerts, NFT, and donation events with around 60 artists participating.

The event gets underway today with a VIP event at 2 pm and opens to the general public on the 4th and runs through August 7th.

On the 5th and 6th, the “Summer Night Festival” hosted by Cyburger will be held until 9 p.m. inside the exhibition hall where you can enjoy the art with beer and a festive atmosphere.

Another highlight on the 5th includes a new media art exhibit named “Starry Night in the Bay” which will be an interactive sound and laser show on the exterior of the Bay 101 by artist Bong-kwan Kim.