Art Marketplace “Urban Break X” Takes Over BEXCO This Weekend

The popular art marketplace, Urban Break, will take place at BEXCO from Thursday through Sunday at Exhibition Hall 1, Halls 2B and 3A.

Following a successful event in Seoul with over 60,000 attendees, Urban Break X in Busan promises a unique winter art festival experience.

The event differentiates itself by featuring innovative works from artists with a young sensibility, transforming booths into ateliers.

Notable additions include street art, graffiti, art toys, DJ shows, pop art, AI works, and media art, giving Urban Break a distinctive edge.

Urban Break X in Busan is themed as a winter art festival with a Christmas concept.

Highlights include the inclusion of ‘hip’ special exhibitions, collaborations with local Busan brands, and anticipated visits from Urban Break fans from Seoul.

The event showcases a ‘Sneaker Con Preview’ zone, allowing attendees to view rare and limited-edition sneakers, including collaborations with Chanel, Pharrell Williams, Adidas, Air Jordan series, and more, recognized as collectible art.

The event features live graffiti art on five cars, an interactive art playground, an art tunnel adorned with graffiti, and a dedicated photo booth.

Additionally, collaborative spaces by Busan brands such as Moltang, Nameless Diary, and Heodaebang contribute to the unique atmosphere.

The admission fee for Urban Break X in Busan is 20,000 won.

Opening Hours:

Thursday 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday — 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday — 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday — 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

