Artist Profile: Abdul Vas’s Rock´n´Roll Era

For Abdul Vas, painting is a way of making music. In his imaginary world, Vas sees images that are transformed into guitar riffs during his creative process.

Each stroke is like a musical note that will be engraved on the canvas, giving shape to cybernetic, metamorphic, bold and striking rock creatures.

In his paintings, Vas captures all the energy of AC/DC’s music, and is the only visual artist who brings the Australian band’s energy to the contemporary art circuit.

“I wanted to make art inspired by the power of AC/DC’s music, so it was necessary for me to break with the academic past of art, and with all the established trends. I simply want my work to capture the rhythm and essence of AC/DC, the greatest Rock’n’Roll band of all time,” he said.

As a child, blues and rock´n´roll filled Vas’s home, and this music would shape him, a fundamental source of inspiration in his growth as an artist. Even today Vas continues to study old records by the Eagles, Big Joe Williams, Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Hank Williams, The Rolling Stones, Howlin’ Wolf, Louis Armstrong, The Beatles and AC/DC with total devotion.

Abdul Vas and his passion for AC/DC

Vas has painted Brian Johnson again and again, using very basic techniques, with bold strokes containing a very narrow range of colors. His trick is how he creates different shades of the same color, making his palette unique. Vas has created his own vision of what art and rock´n´roll are, fusing the two in a very original way, unlike anything we are used to seeing within the expanded world of contemporary art.

But the moment to which his unconditional love for AC/DC’s music can be traced was when Vas saw a series of promotional videos for the 1990 album The Razors Edge. At the age of just 9, he was astounded by the Thunderstruck and Money Talks videos constantly aired on MTV.

Vas lives and works between Ho Chi Minh City and Madrid. His works have been exhibited in the United States, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, and are included in various international collections.

He is looking to host an exhibition of his art later in the year in Seoul as well as Tokyo.

All images courtesy of Abdul Vas.