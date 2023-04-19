‘Artist’s Garden’ in Jinju in the Forest of Wolasan Mountain Begins Construction

Jinju City will start construction of ‘Wolasan Artists Garden’ to decorate the entrance to Jinju in Wolasan Forest this month.

With the theme of ‘The beginning of the garden city, Wolryang Seongyeong’, which means ‘Garden of immortals illuminated by the moonlight’, the Wolasan Artists’ Garden is based on the natural environment and historical and cultural resources blessed by nature.

It is composed of three zones with harmony, artistry, and artwork.

Last year, the city decided to create three artist gardens on a site of about 6,600㎡ in Jinju in the forest of Wolasan Mountain — ‘Cheongrim Wolyeon’ by Openness Studio, ‘LAYER OF GREEN’ by JJ Garden Studio, and ‘Wola Member’ by Shinhwa Consulting Co., Ltd.

The theme of Wolasan Artists’ Garden District 1 is ‘Cheongrim Wolyeon’. It is a zone where the garden space is naturally developed in a way that is hidden and revealed while following the unique composition method of Korean gardens that adapts to the topography and flow of nature. The traditional spatial elements of Korean gardens will be expressed with modern materials and physical properties.

The theme of Zone 2 of Wolasan Artist Garden is ‘LAYER OF GREEN’ (layer of nature, our record), and it is a garden that adds value to the space by maximizing the use of domestic native species while expressing the subtle beauty of Korea’s forests. District 2 will be created as a garden where various base spaces can be created so that many citizens can enjoy it without any burden, and children can directly feel and experience the changes of the four seasons.

The theme of the last 3 sections is ‘Wola Member’, which has the dual meaning of ‘Wol-a’ meaning ‘the moon and I’ and ‘Wol-a’ of Mount Wol-a. It also implies the meaning of the moon view. Through the two ponds, meaning the moon and me, it is planned to be born as a space with a lyricism that combines the locality of Wolasan Mountain, with the meaning of the circle through the full moon, the endless circulation of nature, and the meaning of arousal to look back on myself.

The Wola Mountain Artists’ Garden is scheduled to be completed in June and will be promoted in connection with the ‘Wola Mountain Garden Fair’ held in July.

The city expects to create a garden space where you can stay comfortably while looking at the natural scenery of the mountain.