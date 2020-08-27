Image: Emart
As Food Prices Rise, Meal Kits Gaining in Popularity in Korea

Haps Staff

Grocery prices, especially vegetables, have risen dramatically this summer due to the extended rainy season.

According to the Agriculture Products Distribution Information System, the prices of onions have risen 17.9%, green onions 44.6%, zucchini 61%, and cabbage 83% since last month.

Because of this, the popularity of ready to make meal kits have exploded, rising over 150% between January and July this year.

Emart’s meal kits have become especially popular due to the savings on vegetables. As more and more singles are cooking at home due to coronavirus, meal kits offer meal-size portions instead of having to buy each vegetable individually.

Under the brand Peacock, Emart’s meal kits offer almost a 50% savings than if you bought all the ingredients to make the meal.

Vegetable prices are expected to stay high during the Chuseok and fall season.

