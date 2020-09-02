As More People Work From Home, Sales of Home Office Supplies Rising

As more people are working from home due to COVID-19 measures back in place in Korea, sales of home office supplies have seen a significant increase.

With more workers needing a comfortable workspace at home, decorating the work area to make them more productive is becoming the new norm.

According to Korea Bizwire, online shopping giant 11st reported a 2,183 percent increase in floor table sales between Aug. 17-26. Sales of desk blinds and other cubicle products surged by 417 percent while sales of height-adjustable tables jumped by 194 percent, and there was a 19 percent jump in the number of consumers looking for monitor stands.

They also noted that Gmarket, another major online shopping mall, reported an overall increase in sales of office equipment for homes, including a 1,060 percent increase in sales of office cubicles.

Sales of cameras and microphones for personal computers jumped by 990 and 110 percent, while, laptops and monitors also saw sales jump 82 and 62 percent, respectively.