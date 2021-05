The ASEAN Culture House in Haeundae presents the 2021 ASEAN Culture House Special Exhibition “ASEAN Animals: Depiction of Animals in ASEAN Arts & Cultures”.

Event Information

Period: April 30 – August 1, 2021

Venue: Special Exhibition Gallery, ASEAN Culture House

Hours of Operation: weekday 10:00-18:00, weekend 10:00-19:00 (Close on Every Monday)

Free admission

Website