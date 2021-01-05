Image: ASEAN Culture House
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Haps Staff

The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year.

In this exhibition, you can see new works designed for creative interpretation and audiovisual translation by Thai and Korean contemporary artists.

It will be a place to see how the local characteristics of ASEAN street food, creative exchanges that transcend locality, and the close connection between ASEAN foods, were expressed through the eyes of contemporary artists. You will also be able to recall your special memories related to your travels to ASEAN and street food while viewing the artwork.

If you are ready to see, feel, and experience the beauty of ASEAN, please visit the ASEAN Cultural Center after making a reservation at Naver.

The exhibition lasts until April 11.

 

blank
Haps Staff
Is there something you'd like to see featured in Haps? Drop us a line: [email protected]

Subscribe to our newsletter

Twice-weekly updates to your inbox

Related Articles

Arts & Culture

2021 New Year Concert Held Online Tomorrow Evening

Haps Staff -
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will hold a “2021 New Year Concert” at 7 pm on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 to celebrate the new year.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: January 4 – January 10

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Reminder: Haeundae-gu to Broadcast This Year’s NYE Sunrise

Haps Staff -
With access to beaches closed this year for the first sunrise of 2021, Haeundae-gu has announced it will broadcast the event live.
Read more
Arts & Culture

UN Cemetery Temporarily Closed Until January 3

Haps Staff -
The United Nations Memorial Cemetery in Korea is temporarily closed from December 24th, 2020 to January 3rd, 2021 due to coronavirus concerns.
Read more
Arts & Culture

Winners of The 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest Announced

Haps Staff -
The city of Busan announced that it has selected the winners of the 1st Busan YouTube Contents Contest.
Read more
Arts & Culture

What’s On in Busan: December 28 – January 3

Haps Staff -
Here is what's going on around the city this week.
Read more

The Latest

ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

Arts & Culture Haps Staff -
The contemporary art exhibition "ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul" with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year. 
Read more

Busan IPark Start Winter Training for 2021 Season

Busan IPark Haps Staff -
The Busan IPark have started winter training for the 2021 season and looking to regain the form that saw them elevated to the K League top division at the beginning of 2020.
Read more

Near Record Cold Expected This Week in Busan

Busan News Haps Staff -
The city of Busan city is expecting a near-record cold snap starting from tonight.
Read more

Busan Social Survey Results Released

Better Living BeFM News -
The city of Busan conducted a Busan Social Survey on 17,000 households residing in Busan in August and September of last year. 
Read more

Korea Destinations: Things to Do and See in Changwon

Domestic Destinations Haps Staff -
Korea's first planned city which was modeled after Canberra, Australia, Changwon offers a quiet respite located on the Nakdong River delta and overlooking Masan Bay.
Read more

ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screenings

Events Haps Staff -
The ASEAN Culture House starts 2021 with screenings of films featuring food from the ASEAN region, Korea, and wider Asia
Read more
Busan
clear sky
-3 ° C
-3 °
-3 °
27 %
5.7kmh
0 %
Tue
-2 °
Wed
2 °
Thu
-4 °
Fri
-2 °
Sat
-0 °

Dine & Drink

HQ Hosting Smoked Pork Sunday

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
HQ Bar in Gwangalli is rolling out a Smoked Pork Sunday special this weekend.
Read more

Johnny Rockets January Specials

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
Johnny Rockets introduces its monthly special.
Read more

Busan Start-up Sead’s “Seaweed Salad” Gaining Popularity

Dine & Drink Haps Staff -
A start-up company based in Busan specializing in seaweed salad is gaining popularity and looks to increase its brand by entering the US market in the future.
Read more

Results of Last Month’s Food Poisoning at Local Schools Deemed Unknown

Dine & Drink BeFM News -
The food poisoning incident which sickened more than 50 students and staff at Busan Tourism High School and Songdo Middle School has been concluded by authorities as an unknown source of infection.
Read more

Travel

Haps Korea Magazine features stories of people from all walks of life in Korea, covering news and trends in lifestyle, society and whatever else is happening on the peninsula.

Get Haps in Your Inbox

About Us | Advertise 
©2021 Haps Korea Magazine 