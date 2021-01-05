ASEAN Cultural Center Special Exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul”

The contemporary art exhibition “ASEAN Street Food: Hororok Chop Chop Omulomul” with the theme of ASEAN street food continues in the new year.

In this exhibition, you can see new works designed for creative interpretation and audiovisual translation by Thai and Korean contemporary artists.

It will be a place to see how the local characteristics of ASEAN street food, creative exchanges that transcend locality, and the close connection between ASEAN foods, were expressed through the eyes of contemporary artists. You will also be able to recall your special memories related to your travels to ASEAN and street food while viewing the artwork.

If you are ready to see, feel, and experience the beauty of ASEAN, please visit the ASEAN Cultural Center after making a reservation at Naver.

The exhibition lasts until April 11.