ASEAN Culture House Seeking Participants for 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network

The ASEAN Cultural House, run by the Korea Foundation, announced that it is looking for 25 ASEAN-Korea Futurist (AKF) and AKF students to participate in the 2020 ASEAN-Korea Futurist Network.

This is a program dedicated for cultural exchange and network establishment between international students from ASEAN member countries in Korea and Korean youths. Applicants must live in Busan, Ulsan, or Gyeongnam.

Once selected as an AFK, members will have access to various events held at the ASEAN Cultural House from July to December, such as the ASEAN Culture Understanding Quiz Competition and Cooking Competition.

Activity support funds will be given for small group meetings, and even rewards for excellent participation.

Recruitment lasts until June 21 and more information can be found on their homepage.