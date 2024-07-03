Music

ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2024 Kicks Off This Weekend in Busan

KBS, in collaboration with KF ASEAN CULTURE HOUSE and supported by the ASEAN-ROK Cooperation Fund, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and ASEAN Secretariat, will host the first performance of the ASEAN-Korea Music Festival 2024 ROUND.

The event, titled 2024 ROUND in KOREA, will take place on July 6th and 7th at KBS Busan Hall.

The lineup features domestic musicians including TOUCHED, whose vocalist Yun Min recently set a record with nine consecutive wins on King of Mask Singer; the trending young band NERD CONNECTION; and the iconic comeback of H1-KEY.

Artists from ASEAN countries confirmed to perform include Rizal Rasid (Brunei), Chet Kanhchna (Cambodia), Masdo (Malaysia), Bunny Phyoe (Myanmar), Thinlamphone (Lao PDR), Zack Tabudlo (Philippines), Nogei (Indonesia), and Jasmine Sokko (Singapore). A highly anticipated collaboration between H1-KEY and Josh Cullen from SB19 (Philippines) is also scheduled.

Kim Yuna, the distinctive vocalist of JAURIM, Tien Tien from Vietnam and Television Off from Thailand have also joined the lineup, while BamBam, a Thai member of GOT7 active in various entertainment shows, will serve as the host.

Now in its fourth year since its inception in 2020, this festival aims to strengthen cultural ties and promote dialogue between Korea and ASEAN member nations through the universal language of music.

Featuring influential artists from ASEAN, it has become a platform where global music fans converge, with live performances broadcasted on KBS WORLD.

Last year’s concert held in Jakarta, Indonesia, drew over 12,000 attendees and sold out pre-sale tickets.

2024 marks the 35th anniversary of ASEAN-ROK Dialogue Relations established in 1989, showcasing close collaboration across various fields such as economy, diplomacy, security, and culture.

2024 is designated as “Visit Lao PDR Year,” and in November, 2024 ROUND in LAO PDR will be held in Vientiane to enhance and commemorate the cooperative relationship between the two countries.

