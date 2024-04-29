Image: Gyeongnam province
ASEAN-Korea National Garden Expected to Become a New Center for Tourism on the South Coast

Plans for the Korea-ASEAN National Garden, set to open in 2030, are underway, with expectations of becoming a pivotal point for southern coastal tourism.

Located in Dongbu-myeon, Geoje-si, the project has been selected for a preliminary feasibility study, with significant investments aimed at creating a diverse range of themed gardens and facilities.

With an investment of KRW 198.6 billion in national funds, the project aims to create an ASEAN theme garden, a peace garden, an aquatic garden, and an exhibition greenhouse. The anticipation is that this national garden will not only enrich the cultural experience for residents but also boost the garden industry and local tourism.

Recognizing its potential, Gyeonnam province is actively pushing for the early construction of the ASEAN National Garden, considering it a catalyst for the region’s tourism development. Efforts are being made to garner support from the central government to expedite the project, reflecting the aspirations of local residents.

In addition to the national garden initiative, Gyeongnam province boasts the highest number of registered private gardens in the country.

With visitor numbers steadily increasing, there is a growing interest in gardens, especially post-COVID-19.

The province continues to explore and promote its unique local gardens, including the Iris Garden in Geochang-gun and Wolasan in Jinju-si, among others, to meet the rising demand for garden experiences.

