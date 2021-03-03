Image: ASEAN Culture House
Arts & Culture

ASEAN Music Meets Korean Instruments Online: ASEAN X SINAWI

Haps Staff

Each Wednesday during the month of March, join the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra led by music director Won Il for an online performance.

Event Information

Period: March 3 – 31, 2021 (Every Wednesday)

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

ACH Online Channels

YouTube channel

NAVER TV

Free admission

Website

Concert Schedule

3/10

Indonesia — Bengawan Solo

Lao PDR — Pao Khaen Wong

3/17

Malaysia — Empat Dara

Myanmar — Hmone Shwe Yee

3/24

Philippines — Lupang Tinubuan

Singapore — Suriram

3/31

Thailand — Bat Song

Vietnam — Mung Hoi Hoa Bong & Ly Ngua O


Haps Staff
