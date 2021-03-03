ASEAN Music Meets Korean Instruments Online: ASEAN X SINAWI

Each Wednesday during the month of March, join the Gyeonggi Sinawi Orchestra led by music director Won Il for an online performance.
Event Information
Period: March 3 – 31, 2021 (Every Wednesday)
Venue: ASEAN Culture House
ACH Online Channels
Free admission
Concert Schedule
3/10
Indonesia — Bengawan Solo
Lao PDR — Pao Khaen Wong
3/17
Malaysia — Empat Dara
Myanmar — Hmone Shwe Yee
3/24
Philippines — Lupang Tinubuan
Singapore — Suriram
3/31
Thailand — Bat Song
Vietnam — Mung Hoi Hoa Bong & Ly Ngua O