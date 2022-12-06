‘ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN’ to be Held at the ACC

A special exhibition will be held to examine the daily lives of local people by combining various means of transportation and the dynamic mobile culture of ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

The ASEAN Cultural Center of the Korea Foundation (KF) announced on the 6th that it will hold ‘ASEAN on the Move: Mobility and Digital Life in ASEAN’ from the 15th to March 26th of next year at the planning exhibition hall of the Cultural Center in Haeundae-gu, Busan.

The special exhibition introduces the origin and characteristics of ASEAN’s unique means of transportation and sheds light on the changing times with the active use of today’s mobile applications (apps).

Means of transportation connecting the past and present will be exhibited, such as Thailand’s tricycle ‘Tuk-Tuk’, the Philippines’ minibus ‘Jeepney’, and Singapore’s rickshaw ‘Trishaw’.