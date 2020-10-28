ASEAN-Republic of Korea Fashion Week Gets Underway

Korea-ASEAN Fashion Week will be held online for three days from Thursday to Saturday, with representative designers, fashion association directors, and fashion companies from eight ASEAN countries and Korea.

The event is being held to promote the excellence of Busan fashion, promote friendship among ASEAN countries in the fashion field, and seek joint development measures such as cooperation projects.

You can check out their YouTube Channel and the event schedule here.

Event Information

Period: October 29 – 31, 2020

Venue: F1963 Sukcheon Hall

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Website