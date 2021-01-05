Image: ASEAN Culture House
ASEAN-ROK Gourmet Banquet: Food Culture Film Screenings

Haps Staff

The ASEAN Culture House starts 2021 with screenings of films featuring food from the ASEAN region, Korea, and wider Asia.

In January, their films will draw your attention to noodles, a staple of ASEAN cuisines, the act of cooking for and eating with your loved ones, and the feelings of happiness and human interaction while enjoying food.

Please visit the ASEAN Culture House’s website (www.ach.or.kr) to check the screening schedule and learn more about this month’s films.

The event takes place every weekend until February 21.

