ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village Officially Opens

The city of Busan and the Ministry of Science and ICT announced the opening of the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village.

The opening ceremony of the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village took place with the participation of the Minister of Science and ICT’s Lim Hye-sook, Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon and other important delegates at the Busan Post-Production Center, Haeundae-gu on July 16, 2021.

The ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village was established to expand exchanges and cooperation in creating 5G immersive content between ASEAN and Korea and encourage mutual growth in the field of digital content, as a follow-up action to the 2019 Korea-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in Busan.

The ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village is equipped with the latest state-of-the-art facilities and equipment for 5G-based XR content production. It is meant to be an exchange hub for creating and developing XR content through collaboration between Korea and ASEAN, and to provide professional XR training for the fostering of skilled specialists.

ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village

Location: 4th floor, 6, Centum 7-ro, Haeundae-gu, Busan

Phone: 051-715-9121

Website: www.ictxr.or.kr/main.asp

What does the ASEAN-ROK ICT Convergence Village do?

1. Support extended reality (XR) companies in ASEAN and Korea to secure global competitiveness.

2. Provide marketing support service for businesses specializing in digital content to advance into ASEAN markets.

3. Provide testbeds and infrastructure for creating 5G-based XR content, including 5G-based user location tracking system, 360 volumetric video capture studio, and MR studio.

4. Operate the XR Academy to provide training for those interested in creating XR applications or those who desire to experiment with the latest technology.

State-of-the-art facilities and equipment

K-ASEAN Studio

360-degree Volumetric Studio for creating 3D virtual immersive content

Volumetric video records people or things in their actual dimensions and shape, they can be viewed from each of those angles.

The studio has cutting-edge rooms capable of full end-to-end 4k post-production workflow, visual effects and 3D.

K-ASEAN XR LAB

5G-based user location tracking system.

– tracking system that can precisely track users’ locations indoors combined with a 5G network

Holographic Telepresence Room

– provides an advantage of using holograms in meetings for businesses

MR Studio

-Producing mixed reality (MR) or augmented reality (AR) content

Brainwave measurement system for immersive virtual reality

measures a form of motion sickness occurring as a result of exposure to XR environment

LiDAR System

LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) is a remote sensing technology that uses rapid laser pulses to map out the surface and objects, utilizing collected data by a LiDAR-equipped drone for creating XR content.

Team Project Room

a space for collaborative dialogue, project scheduling, demonstrations

K-XR Education Room

provides an XR classroom accommodating 30 persons as well as online courses

Book facilities

Call +82) 51-715-9121 to inquire about booking

You need to check out the status of the booking schedule on their website and follow the booking procedure as instructed on the webpage.