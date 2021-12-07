Image: ASEAN Culture House
ASEAN Storyteller: Spiritual Beliefs, Arts & Life

The countries of ASEAN have traditions to accept diverse outside civilizations on the base of different ethnicities, languages, and religions.

The ASEAN Culture House’s Permanent Exhibition Gallery offers three perspectives—on religion, the arts, and life—in order to help guests better understand the diversity and dynamism of the ASEAN member countries.

Through these perspectives and their stories, they hope to provide visitors with a fun and easily accessible introduction to ASEAN.

Period: October 8 – December 31, 2021

Venue: ASEAN Culture House

Free admission

