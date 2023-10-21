GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 21: Minjee Lee of Australia plays her second shot from the 15th fairway during the third round of the BMW Ladies Championship on the Seowon Hills course at Seowon Valley Country Club on October 21, 2023 in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. (Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images)
Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee Tied For The Lead Heading Into BMW Ladies Championship Final Day

By Jeff Liebsch

Heading into the final day of the BMW Ladies Championship, the top spot on the leaderboard is currently shared by two major champions, Ashleigh Buhai and Minjee Lee, both sitting at -12.

Buhai, the 2022 AIG Women’s Open champion, showcased a strong performance, maintaining a bogey-free round on Saturday. Lee, who clinched major titles at the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open secured her position at the top despite some minor setbacks during the day.

Buhai acknowledged the challenges posed by the back nine, expressing satisfaction with her patient approach. Lee, on the other hand, emphasized her renewed confidence, indicating her optimism for the final day.

Trailing closely behind the leaders at -11 are defending champion Lydia Ko and Alison Lee. Ko, as a sponsor’s invite, has a significant opportunity to ascend in the rankings with a potential victory.

Further down the leaderboard, Lauren Coughlin and Celine Boutier positioned themselves at -9, delivering commendable performances. While Boutier initially surged ahead, a challenging final stretch led to a tie with Coughlin.

Looking ahead, Boutier maintains a composed perspective, emphasizing the need to stay focused and manage the unpredictability of the game, aware that the tournament’s outcome remains uncertain until the final hole is played.

Amidst the competitive field, Atthaya Thitikul and Jiyai Shin are in joint seventh place at -9, while Hannah Green and last week’s Rolex First-Time Winner Angel Yin share the ninth position at -8.

Jeff Liebsch has contributed to Yahoo Sports, Eurobasket, Tribal Football and Yonhap News. He can be followed on Twitter at @chevybusan.

