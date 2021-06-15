Asia Hotel Art Fair 2021 Returns to the Park Hyatt This Weekend

Luxury hotel suites will become booths of art galleries this weekend showcasing the attractions of Busan.

The organizer, Asia Artnet Committee, announced that ‘AHAF BUSAN 2019’ will be held at the Haeundae area at the Park Hyatt Busan from June 17 to 20.

Asia Hotel Art Fair has been established by Asia Art Net Committee, in order to unite all Asian countries into one single community and hosts international and influential contemporary art fairs for the world’s leading galleries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.

AHAF participates in these renowned art fairs and strives to activate the Asian art market promoting contemporary artists to the international art platform. AHAF takes place in Seoul and Hong Kong annually, and currently held in Seoul and Busan, the hub of art markets in Korea.

AHAF endeavors to connect the international collectors to AHAF’s international network. It has been hosted at some of the best hotels such as The Shilla, The Westin Chosun, Grand Hyatt, and JW Marriott and has worked with selected partners and sponsors such as Hana Bank, Shinhan Bank, Woori Bank, and KB Bank.

AHAF started in 2008 at the New Otani Hotel in Tokyo to promote the Asian art market. Since then, it has been traveling to Hong Kong in February and Seoul in August every year to visit the art fair.

Tickets for the event cost 15,000 won for admission and 20,000 won for a catalog.

Event Information

Date: June 17-20, 2021

Venue: Park Hyatt Hotel Busan

Opening Hours:

June 17: 5 pm – 9 pm VIP Card, Invitation Ticket, Press Only

June 18: 12 pm – 8 pm Open to the public

June 19: 12 pm – 8 pm Open to the public

June 20: 12 pm – 7 pm Open to the public