The 2024 Asia Sailing Festival gets underway today around the waters of Suyeong Bay.

Kicking off the festival is the 19th Busan Supercup International Yacht Race which takes place on April 25-28.

Next, the 25th Korea-Japan Arirang Yacht Race will take place from May 3-6.

Event Information

Period: April 25 – May 6, 2024

Venue: around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae, Fukuoka in Japan

Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City

Organized by: Busan Sailing Federation, Fukuoka Sailing Federation

Website: www.busansupercup.or.kr