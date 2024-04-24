The 2024 Asia Sailing Festival gets underway today around the waters of Suyeong Bay.
Kicking off the festival is the 19th Busan Supercup International Yacht Race which takes place on April 25-28.
Next, the 25th Korea-Japan Arirang Yacht Race will take place from May 3-6.
Event Information
Period: April 25 – May 6, 2024
Venue: around Suyeong Bay, Haeundae, Fukuoka in Japan
Hosted by: Busan Metropolitan City
Organized by: Busan Sailing Federation, Fukuoka Sailing Federation
Website: www.busansupercup.or.kr