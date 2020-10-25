Image: BIFF
Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Announced the Winners of Asia Contents Awards

The Asian Contents & Film Market announced the winners of the 2nd Asia Contents Awards online.

The Asia Contents Awards recognizes outstanding TV and OTT dramas across Asia.

10 Awards categories are:

Best Creative
Best Asian Drama
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Writer
Newcomer
Technical Achievement Award
Best Rising Star
Lifetime Achievement
Excellence Award.

A list of the Winner of Asia Contents Awards 2020

Category Country / Region Winner
Best Creative China Dai Ying
(The Bad Kids)
Korea Mo Wan-il
(The World of the Married)
Best Asian Drama Singapore Last Madame
Korea When the Camellia Blooms
Best Actress Korea Kim Hee-ae
(The World of the Married)
Japan Kuroki Haru
(Nagi’s Long Vacation)
Best Actor Taiwan Joseph Chang
(The Victims’ Game)
Korea Ju Ji-hoon
(Kingdom S2)
Best Writer Korea Kim Eunhee
(Kingdom S2)
Newcomer – Actress Thailand Plearnpichaya Komalarajun
(One Year)
Korea Jeon Mido
(Hospital Playlist)
Newcomer – Actor China Rong Zi-shan
(The Bad Kids)
Thailand Paris Intrarakomalyasut
(In Family We Trust)
Technical Achievement Award Korea Madmanpost
(Kingdom S2 – Visual Effects)
Best Rising Star China Dilireba
(Eternal Love of Dream)
India Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta
Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani Judge
(Four More Shots Please! S2)
Indonesia Ririn Dwi Ariyanti
(Dewi)
Lifetime Achievement
Award		 Philippines ABS-CBN
Japan AMUSE INC.
(Midnight Diner)
Excellence Award Korea Kim Hyesoo
(Hyena)
Japan Araki Yuko
