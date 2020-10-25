Asian Contents & Film Market 2020 Announced the Winners of Asia Contents Awards

The Asian Contents & Film Market announced the winners of the 2nd Asia Contents Awards online.
The Asia Contents Awards recognizes outstanding TV and OTT dramas across Asia.
10 Awards categories are:
Best Creative
Best Asian Drama
Best Actress
Best Actor
Best Writer
Newcomer
Technical Achievement Award
Best Rising Star
Lifetime Achievement
Excellence Award.
A list of the Winner of Asia Contents Awards 2020
|Category
|Country / Region
|Winner
|Best Creative
|China
|Dai Ying
(The Bad Kids)
|Korea
|Mo Wan-il
(The World of the Married)
|Best Asian Drama
|Singapore
|Last Madame
|Korea
|When the Camellia Blooms
|Best Actress
|Korea
|Kim Hee-ae
(The World of the Married)
|Japan
|Kuroki Haru
(Nagi’s Long Vacation)
|Best Actor
|Taiwan
|Joseph Chang
(The Victims’ Game)
|Korea
|Ju Ji-hoon
(Kingdom S2)
|Best Writer
|Korea
|Kim Eunhee
(Kingdom S2)
|Newcomer – Actress
|Thailand
|Plearnpichaya Komalarajun
(One Year)
|Korea
|Jeon Mido
(Hospital Playlist)
|Newcomer – Actor
|China
|Rong Zi-shan
(The Bad Kids)
|Thailand
|Paris Intrarakomalyasut
(In Family We Trust)
|Technical Achievement Award
|Korea
|Madmanpost
(Kingdom S2 – Visual Effects)
|Best Rising Star
|China
|Dilireba
(Eternal Love of Dream)
|India
|Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta
Maanvi Gagroo, Gurbani Judge
(Four More Shots Please! S2)
|Indonesia
|Ririn Dwi Ariyanti
(Dewi)
|Lifetime Achievement
Award
|Philippines
|ABS-CBN
|Japan
|AMUSE INC.
(Midnight Diner)
|Excellence Award
|Korea
|Kim Hyesoo
(Hyena)
|Japan
|Araki Yuko